Sharapova says she'll 'rise up again' after French Open snub

(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini). Maria Sharapova, of Russia, returns the ball to Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, of Croatia, during the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Tuesday, May 16, 2017.

(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini). Maria Sharapova, of Russia, serves the ball to Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, of Croatia, during the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Tuesday, May 16, 2017.

By The Associated Press

Maria Sharapova is vowing to "rise up again," a day after she was denied a wild-card entry for the French Open.

On her Twitter feed Wednesday, Sharapova posted these words: If this is what it takes to rise up again, then I am in it all the way, everyday. No words, games, or actions will ever stop me from reaching my own dreams. And I have many."

French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli announced Tuesday that he decided not to invite Sharapova to play at Roland Garros, where the main draw starts May 28. She recently returned to the tour after serving a 15-month doping ban.

The 30-year-old Sharapova didn't comment about Giudicelli's ruling on Tuesday.

She is a two-time French Open champion who has won five Grand Slam titles.

