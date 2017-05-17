Sharapova says she'll 'rise up again' after French Open snub - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Sharapova says she'll 'rise up again' after French Open snub

(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini). Maria Sharapova, of Russia, serves the ball to Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, of Croatia, during the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini). Maria Sharapova, of Russia, serves the ball to Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, of Croatia, during the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini). Maria Sharapova, of Russia, returns the ball to Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, of Croatia, during the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini). Maria Sharapova, of Russia, returns the ball to Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, of Croatia, during the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
By The Associated Press

Maria Sharapova is vowing to "rise up again," a day after she was denied a wild-card entry for the French Open.

On her Twitter feed Wednesday, Sharapova posted these words: If this is what it takes to rise up again, then I am in it all the way, everyday. No words, games, or actions will ever stop me from reaching my own dreams. And I have many."

French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli announced Tuesday that he decided not to invite Sharapova to play at Roland Garros, where the main draw starts May 28. She recently returned to the tour after serving a 15-month doping ban.

The 30-year-old Sharapova didn't comment about Giudicelli's ruling on Tuesday.

She is a two-time French Open champion who has won five Grand Slam titles.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Newly freed Chelsea Manning: 'I'm figuring things out'

    Newly freed Chelsea Manning: 'I'm figuring things out'

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 4:37 PM EDT2017-05-17 20:37:57 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 4:37 PM EDT2017-05-17 20:37:57 GMT
    Pvt. Chelsea Manning is due to be released from a Kansas military prison after serving seven years of her 35-year sentence for leaking classified government materials to WikiLeaks.More >>
    Pvt. Chelsea Manning is due to be released from a Kansas military prison after serving seven years of her 35-year sentence for leaking classified government materials to WikiLeaks.More >>

  • Native American tribe's cannabis consultant to face trial

    Native American tribe's cannabis consultant to face trial

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 4:37 PM EDT2017-05-17 20:37:55 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 4:37 PM EDT2017-05-17 20:37:55 GMT
    Roughly two years after an American Indian tribe began an ambitious push to open the nation's first marijuana resort in South Dakota, a consultant who helped pursue the stalled venture is heading to trial on drug...More >>
    Roughly two years after an American Indian tribe began an ambitious push to open the nation's first marijuana resort in South Dakota, a consultant who helped pursue the stalled venture is heading to trial on drug charges.More >>

  • Talks on airplane laptop ban end with no ban, more talks

    Talks on airplane laptop ban end with no ban, more talks

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 4:37 PM EDT2017-05-17 20:37:54 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 4:37 PM EDT2017-05-17 20:37:54 GMT

    Officials will meet in Brussels Wednesday to discuss U.S. plans to broaden an in-flight ban on laptops and tablets to include plans from Europe.

    More >>

    Officials will meet in Brussels Wednesday to discuss U.S. plans to broaden an in-flight ban on laptops and tablets to include plans from Europe.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly