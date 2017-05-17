Notre Dame parts ways with men's golf coach Jim Kubinski

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Jim Kubinksi will not return for a 14th season as men's golf coach at Notre Dame.

Athletic director Jack Swarbrick says the team has not met expectations in recent years.

Kubinski was just the sixth head coach in the history of the program that began play in 1929-30, won an NCAA title in 1944 and made 37 trips to NCAA postseason competition. Under Kubinski, Notre Dame won four Big East Conference championships, but none since 2012.

Notre Dame finished seventh in its first ACC championship 2014, then finished 11th and 10th the last two years.

