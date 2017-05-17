Memorial service held for wife of ESPN broadcaster Berman

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) - A memorial service honoring the wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has been held in Connecticut.
The Hartford Courant reports (http://cour.at/2qtCwYU ) friends, colleagues and relatives of Berman and his wife gathered Wednesday at Seymour St. John Chapel at Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford.
Sixty-seven-year-old Cheshire resident Katherine Ann Berman was killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash May 9 in Woodbury.
Police say her car struck the rear of an SUV and both veered off the road. Her car went down an embankment and overturned in a body of water. The SUV driver also was killed.
The burial will be in Cheshire Hillside Cemetery.
___
Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Officials will meet in Brussels Wednesday to discuss U.S. plans to broaden an in-flight ban on laptops and tablets to include plans from Europe.More >>
Officials will meet in Brussels Wednesday to discuss U.S. plans to broaden an in-flight ban on laptops and tablets to include plans from Europe.More >>
Two people have died and dozens are injured after tornadoes flattened a mobile home park in Wisconsin and a housing subdivision in Oklahoma during powerful spring storms.More >>
Two people have died and dozens are injured after tornadoes flattened a mobile home park in Wisconsin and a housing subdivision in Oklahoma during powerful spring storms.More >>
Pressing for answers to mushrooming questions, congressional Democrats demand an immediate investigation into President Donald Trump's dealings with now-fired FBI Director James Comey. House Speaker Paul Ryan cautions against "rushing to judgment."More >>
Pressing for answers to mushrooming questions, congressional Democrats demand an immediate investigation into President Donald Trump's dealings with now-fired FBI Director James Comey. House Speaker Paul Ryan cautions against "rushing to judgment."More >>
President Donald Trump's national security adviser says Trump didn't know where information that he shared with Russian officials came from.More >>
President Donald Trump's national security adviser says Trump didn't know where information that he shared with Russian officials came from.More >>
Bon Jovi entertains Fairleigh Dickinson grads, guests with surprise commencement performanceMore >>
Bon Jovi entertains Fairleigh Dickinson grads, guests with surprise commencement performanceMore >>
President Donald Trump's national security adviser said Tuesday that Trump's disclosures to Russian officials about activities by the Islamic State group were "wholly appropriate" and amounted to a routine sharing of information.More >>
President Donald Trump's national security adviser said Tuesday that Trump's disclosures to Russian officials about activities by the Islamic State group were "wholly appropriate" and amounted to a routine sharing of information.More >>
A Mexican immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation plans to left Friday after supporters say officials granted her a two-year reprieveMore >>
A Mexican immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation plans to left Friday after supporters say officials granted her a two-year reprieveMore >>
Brutalist-style buildings are being declared eyesores and slated for demolition in cities around the worldMore >>
Brutalist-style buildings are being declared eyesores and slated for demolition in cities around the worldMore >>
Acting director of the FBI has undermined White House explanations for the firing of his bossMore >>
Acting director of the FBI has undermined White House explanations for the firing of his bossMore >>
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee ThursdayMore >>
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee ThursdayMore >>
Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boyMore >>
Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boyMore >>
Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.More >>
Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.More >>