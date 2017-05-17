Henderson man jailed on drug trafficking charges

A Henderson man is in jail facing drug trafficking charges.

Detectives with the Pennyrile Task Force and sheriff's office arrested 56-year-old Tony Carter after an investigation into illegal drug trafficking.

Detectives said they made an undercover buy of synthetic drugs from his First Street home.

Authorities said they seized several baggies of K2, scales, cash, and packaging material.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.