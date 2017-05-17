Boil Advisory issued for parts of Henderson Co.

A boil advisory has been issued for part of Henderson County due to work on water lines planned for Wednesday.

The affected areas are Hwy 41A South of Hwy 425 to address 7464 41A and including the additional roads of Wedding Ln, Posey Chapel a portion of Wilson Station Rd off Hwy 41A and Old Madisonville Rd.

This advisory will be in effect until further notice.

Residents should boil water for five minutes before use. It is possible to experience cloudy or discolored water.

For further information, please contact Henderson County Water District at (270) 826-9802.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.