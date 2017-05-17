Verdict reached in trial for murder of Henderson Co. student

A verdict has been reached in the murder trial of 18-year-old Elijah Roberts after nearly two hours.

Roberts is accused in a shooting that led to the death of a Henderson County High School student who got caught in the crossfire.

We're told the jury found Roberts guilty of reckless homicide.

Police say Roberts and 25-year-old Joshua Bumphus were shooting at each other on Powell Street last fall when Autumn Burkhart was hit and killed by a bullet.

Police initially said the bullet that killed 17-year-old Autumn Burkhardt came from Roberts' gun.

The Forensic Specialist who worked the case testified on Tuesday that the results were inconclusive as to which bullet came from which gun. That did not help county prosecutor Bill Markwell's case against Roberts.

Roberts testified on Wednesday that Joshua Bumphus shot out Roberts' car window first, and Roberts said he then tried to drive away.

Roberts said he ducked down in his car seat, was disoriented, and fired several shots out of his window to protect himself unaware of where Autumn Burkhardt was standing.

Last month, a jury found Joshua Bumphus guilty of assault, sentencing him to 12 years. Bumphus did not testify in Roberts' case.

