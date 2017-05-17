JCTC announces free ride partnership with TARC

The free ride service kicks off at the beginning of the academic school year in August (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson Community Technical College students will soon be able to ride TARC buses fare-free.

Starting in August, JCTC faculty, staff, and enrolled students will be able to ride TARC buses at any time by showing a school-issued photo ID.

The partnership was announced Wednesday at the Jefferson campus and is in effect from the upcoming academic school year beginning in August, through May 2018.

JCTC said during a pilot program launched in 2014, 123 of the 200 students the passes were made available to utilized the free ride service. Of those 123 students, 91 graduated or were continuing classes in the fall of 2015, according to JCTC. Officials at the school said they believe the accessibility to transportation directly correlates to academic achievement.

“When you look at the results of the earlier bus pass program, there’s no question how important access to transportation is for achieving at Jefferson

and advancing on a career path,” said Jefferson President Ty Handy.

“We wanted to make this available to all students because we know how tough it can be to come up with bus fare every day and how that can impact their ability to succeed.”

Of the 12,000 students at JCTC, two-thirds are eligible for a Pell Grant, offered to those in low-income families.

The partnership JCTC and TARC is supported by 55,000 degrees. The education movement is working to increase the education attainment rate of Louisville workers to 50% with an Associate degree or higher by 2020.

TARC has a similar partnership with the University of Louisville.

