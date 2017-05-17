Elizabethtown PD searches for smash-and-grab suspects

EPD posted pictures of the suspects on their Facebook page. (Source: EPD)

Items were taken by shattering a vehicle's window or opening an unlocked door. (Source: EPD)

Anyone with information about the smash-and-grab suspects is asked to call EPD (Source: EPD)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) – Elizabethtown police are searching for those responsible for multiple smash-and-grabs on Tuesday.

Elizabethtown Police confirmed that twelve thefts from vehicles were reported Tuesday evening in the Freeman Lake Park area. Another six thefts were reported on University Drive.

In each of the thefts, items were taken by shattering a vehicle's window or opening an unlocked door, EPD leaders said. In most cases, a purse was visible on the floor or seat of the vehicle.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ IN man accused of impregnating 10-year-old girl in custody

+ 'The Voice' contestants discuss upcoming finale episodes

+ 'Flash Dads' encourage students to finish school year strong

EPD encouraged residents to keep valuables out of clear view and properly secured.

Anyone who recognizes the smash-and-grab suspects is asked to contact EPD at (270) 765-4125.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.