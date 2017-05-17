OMU votes down proposed power contract

Since this failed, it's now back to the drawing board, to explore different energy options (WFIE)

On Thursday, Owensboro Municipal Utilities commissioners voted down the proposed Hender-Sun project.

The motion that failed read that OMU would have signed a contract which would have been a starting point for them to purchase power from the proposed Hender-Sun gas-fired generating station.

"There are a lot of risks that are associated with any of the options that we're looking at," Larry Conder, Owensboro City Commissioner said. "Whether or not the plant would be constructed, the funding, what are the actual cost to our customers?"

Conder said not only should natural gas be an option, but so should coal, wind, solar, water, and renewable energies.

