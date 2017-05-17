Post positions, odds set for Preakness

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Always Dreaming will break from the fourth gate in his bid to win the second jewel of horse racing's Triple Crown.

Always Dreaming is the heavy favorite in the 10-horse field for Saturday's Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Classic Empire is next at 3-1.

Below are the post positions and odds for Saturday's 142nd Preakness:

1. Multiplier (30-1)

2. Cloud Computing (12-1)

3. Hence (20-1)

4. Always Dreaming (4-5)

5. Classic Empire (3-1)

6. Gunnevera (15-1)

7. Term of Art (30-1)

8. Senior Investment (30-1)

9. Lookin at Lee (10-1)

10. Conquest Mo Money (15-1)

Coverage of the Preakness Stakes begins at 5 p.m. on WAVE 3 News.

