Post positions, odds set for Preakness

By John P. Wise, Director of Digital Media
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Always Dreaming will break from the fourth gate in his bid to win the second jewel of horse racing's Triple Crown.

Always Dreaming is the heavy favorite in the 10-horse field for Saturday's Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Classic Empire is next at 3-1.

Below are the post positions and odds for Saturday's 142nd Preakness:

1. Multiplier (30-1)
2. Cloud Computing (12-1)
3. Hence (20-1)
4. Always Dreaming (4-5)
5. Classic Empire (3-1)
6. Gunnevera (15-1)
7. Term of Art (30-1)
8. Senior Investment (30-1)
9. Lookin at Lee (10-1)
10. Conquest Mo Money (15-1)

Coverage of the Preakness Stakes begins at 5 p.m. on WAVE 3 News.

