Officials searching for Somerset man's next of kin

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is looking for the next of kin for Jason Boyd Tucker.

The 38-year-old Caucasian male's last known address was in the 100 Block of Willow Drive in Somerset, KY.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

Anyone with information should contact the Jefferson County Coroner's Office at (502) 574-6262.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.