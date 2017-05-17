Special guest visits annual firefighters conference

Jonathan Thomas Detwiler, 33, is accused of robbing a business before stealing a car and leading police on a chase.More >>
Grise-Owens said the Social Work Department Chair at Spalding University alerted all faculty in the social work school of a threat, except for three faculty members of color.
On the afternoon of May 17, 2012, two men died in a fatal shootout on South 32nd Street. As multiple police officers investigated and crowds of people gathered, a second brazen shooting happened yards away.
$27-million will be put towards major renovations at the career education center.
For the Jefferson County Public Schools, the school year is approaching an end. Now might be a time when children fall into that pre-summer slump, daydreaming about all the fun they are going to have over summer break. To help break that slump and to encourage kids to enjoy school, JCPS held its final Flash Dads event of this school year at Audubon Elementary School.
