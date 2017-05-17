Special guest visits annual firefighters conference

The annual conference of the Kentucky Professional Fire Fighters was held in Owensboro and on the final day, they had a special guest.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes stopped by to speak and eat lunch with KPFF members.

Grimes has long been an advocate for the Kentucky firefighters organization and most notably for helping put into law line of duty death benefits, for fighters who die with cancer.

The KPFF convention meets every two years and consists of firefighter unions converging from all across the state.

