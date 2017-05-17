First Gabbi Doolin memorial scholarship goes to high school senior

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - The first ever Gabbi Doolin memorial scholarship was presented Tuesday night.

The 7-year-old was murdered in November 2015 while attending her brother's football game in Scottsville, KY. Timothy Madden is accused in her killing.

Tuesday, Gabbi's brother presented Allen County-Scottsville High School senior Kelly Gaines with a scholarship in his sister's honor.

"It was really an honor. I didn't know her personally, but every child to me is special, and I just can't imagine what they go through," Gaines said.

"I want to go and be an elementary school teacher, and I want to make a mark in every child's heart, so this has meant a lot to me."

Gabbi's mother Amy said she hopes to see the scholarship continue to impact students for years to come.

