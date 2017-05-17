NAFC Schools celebrate ground breaking of 3 major projects

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - It’s not every day a school district gets to celebrate nearly $90-million in upcoming improvements.

Thanks to the majority who voted ‘yes’ to the New Albany Floyd County Schools referendum, multiple projects are already underway.

Dirt was flying Wednesday during numerous groundbreaking ceremonies as New Albany Floyd County Schools kicked off several construction projects.

"Other school systems struggle to find the will to invest, but we surge ahead, you guys need to be very proud of yourselves," New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan addressed the crowd.

In November 53% of voters approved the multi-million dollar referendum. This was the school’s second attempt to fund three key developments.

"The largest amount of money spent out of the $87-million goes to Prosser, so we are super excited about that," Superintendent Dr. Bruce Hibbard said.

$27-million will be put towards major renovations at the career education center, including additions to the building and safety and technology updates. Two existing elementary schools will get brand new buildings. Construction has started at Green Valley, which sits on 14 acres. The new school will be built behind the current one. At Slate Run, this summer the school will be demolished and rebuilt.

"While the spirit of people that make up Slate Run are already so awesome, we are super pumped to get a new building to match," fourth-grade student Ellory Coffey said.

Slate Run Students will move to their temporary location at Graceland Baptist Church, three miles up the road, for all of next school year.

"They will get picked up at the same bus stop, but instead of going to Slate Run, they are just going to go to Graceland," Hibbard said.

"We are building a brighter future to sustain our proud tradition of excellence," Slate Run Principal Amy Niemeier said.

There are also several smaller projects going on all throughout the district. All the work is expected to be complete by 2019.

