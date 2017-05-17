Ex-FBI director named special counsel in Russia investigation

The Justice Department has named former FBI director Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel over the Russia investigation. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(RNN) – The Justice Department has named former FBI director Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel over the investigation into possible Russian interference in the U.S. election.

"I determined that it is on the public interest for me to exercise my authority and appoint a special counsel to assume responsibility for this matter," Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said in a statement. "My decision is not a finding that crimes have been committed or that any prosecution is warranted."

Rosenstein said that based on "unique circumstances, the public interest requires me to place this investigation under the authority of a person who exercises a degree of independence from the normal chain of command."

Mueller was nominated as FBI director by President George W. Bush in 2001. He preceded the ousted FBI director James Comey, and served two years beyond his 10-year term in order to help Obama's national security team in a period of transition.

"I am confident that [Mueller] will follow the facts, apply the law and reach a just result,” Rosenstein said.

The appointment was praised by both Republicans and Democrats.

"I have significantly greater confidence that the investigation will follow the facts wherever they lead," Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, tweeted.

Sen. Jason Chaffetz, R-UT, tweeted Mueller had "impeccable credentials. Should be widely accepted."

The appointment comes as the Trump administration reels under the fallout from the firing of Comey.

According to the New York Times, memos by Comey suggest President Donald Trump asked him to end an FBI investigation into Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser.

"I hope you can let this go," Trump said to Comey, according to the memo.

The White House has called the memo "not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey" and said it did not ask him to end the investigation.

