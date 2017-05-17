Madisonville man, who once coached soccer, charged with rape

A Madisonville man is charged with 3rd degree rape.

Michael Dugger is in the Hopkins County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

School officials confirm he was a soccer coach in 2016 at Madisonville North Hopkins High School.

They say he was an assistant coach on the girl's team.

We have not heard back from Madisonville Police about the circumstances of Dugger's arrest.

