Indianapolis Colts sign 4th-round draft pick Marlon Mack

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have signed fourth-round draft pick Marlon Mack.

The Colts announced the move Wednesday.

The former South Florida running back finished his career as the school's career rushing leader. He ran for 3,609 yards and 32 touchdowns in his college career and earned first-team all-American Athletic Conference honors each of his last three seasons.

He ran for 1,187 yards and 15 touchdowns while gaining 6.8 yards per carry last season. He also caught 28 passes for 227 yards.

His 198 career points at USF rank third in school history and are the most by a non-kicker.

The Colts selected the 5-foot-11, 213-pound Mack with the 143rd overall pick. The Colts have signed five of their eight draft picks.

