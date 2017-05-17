3 Paducah, KY boys accused of 'joy riding' in school bus

Police in Paducah, Kentucky are investigating after three boys allegedly took a "joy ride" in a school bus on Monday, May 15.

According to the police department's Facebook page, two 12-year-old boys and a 10-year-old boy were detained after taking a Paducah Independent Schools bus.

An officer was called to the southside of Walmart just after 9 p.m. for a report of a theft, which was a separate incident.

When he arrived, two different people told him a school bus had been parked there and appeared to be driven by children.

According to police, the school bus turned onto Irvin Cobb Drive from the parking lot. The officer caught up to it near the intersection of Irvin Cobb Drive and Bridge Street and saw it was being driven erratically.

The officer stopped the bus in the middle of Bridge Street and walked to the door.

According to police, a young boy came to the door but told the officer he didn't know how to open it.

Officers forced the door open and found three juveniles inside.

According to police, one 12-year-old boy admitted he had stolen the bus from a bus garage on Washington Street. He allegedly told officers he and the other boys were watching a soccer game on Walter Jetton Boulevard and decided to play on the school buses parked nearby.

Police said the boy told them the keys were left inside one of the buses. He said they took the bus and drove to the southside Walmart.

The boys were released to their parents and the bus was released to school officials.

Police say luckily, no one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

