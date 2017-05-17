Vegas police: Unapproved neck hold used in chase

(AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File). FILE - This Aug. 2, 2005 file photo shows the Venetian Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. The death of an unarmed man after police squeezed his neck during a struggle to subdue him outside the Las Vegas Strip casin...

By KEN RITTERAssociated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and an unapproved neck hold on an unarmed man in a deadly foot chase at a casino over the weekend, authorities said Wednesday.

The officer reported that he thought the man was trying to carjack a pickup truck before the officer used the stun gun and choking technique to subdue him early Sunday at The Venetian, Clark County Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said.

Authorities say 40-year-old Toshii Brown shook off the effects of the stun gun.

McMahill said the officer was heard on a body camera recording saying he used a "rear naked choke," a prominent mixed martial arts technique.

it could take several weeks for a ruling on Brown's cause of death.

Previous reports indicated the officer had used a neck hold that is approved in Las Vegas but banned in many other cities.

Brown grew up in Hawaii, where records show he was released from prison in January 2016 after serving a sentence for assaulting his girlfriend.

In Las Vegas, he pleaded guilty in February to misdemeanor driving under the influence.

Brown was a father of two children in Hawaii and lived with his mother in Las Vegas where he had a business selling shoes, hats and clothing, according to Tynisa Braun, a cousin in Honolulu.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said there will be a public use-of-force review to air the findings of the investigation of Brown's death.

