Colorado man to be freed early now in immigration custody

DENVER (AP) - A Colorado man whose 98-year prison term was cut short by a judge has been detained by immigration officials just as he was set to be released.

State corrections officials say Rene Lima-Marin was released to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Denver on Wednesday.

He was convicted in 2000 of multiple robbery, kidnapping and burglary counts after he and another man robbed two video stores at gunpoint. Lima-Marin was mistakenly released on parole in 2008, then held a steady job, got married and had son with his wife.

Authorities realized the mistake in 2014 and returned him to prison.

A judge on Tuesday ordered Lima-Marin's release, saying it would be "draconian" to keep him in prison and that he had paid his debt to society.

