Colorado man to be freed early now in immigration custody

DENVER (AP) - A Colorado man whose 98-year prison term was cut short by a judge has been detained by immigration officials just as he was set to be released.
State corrections officials say Rene Lima-Marin was released to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Denver on Wednesday.
He was convicted in 2000 of multiple robbery, kidnapping and burglary counts after he and another man robbed two video stores at gunpoint. Lima-Marin was mistakenly released on parole in 2008, then held a steady job, got married and had son with his wife.
Authorities realized the mistake in 2014 and returned him to prison.
A judge on Tuesday ordered Lima-Marin's release, saying it would be "draconian" to keep him in prison and that he had paid his debt to society.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Officials will meet in Brussels Wednesday to discuss U.S. plans to broaden an in-flight ban on laptops and tablets to include plans from Europe.More >>
Officials will meet in Brussels Wednesday to discuss U.S. plans to broaden an in-flight ban on laptops and tablets to include plans from Europe.More >>
Pressing for answers to mushrooming questions, congressional Democrats demand an immediate investigation into President Donald Trump's dealings with now-fired FBI Director James Comey. House Speaker Paul Ryan cautions against "rushing to judgment."More >>
Pressing for answers to mushrooming questions, congressional Democrats demand an immediate investigation into President Donald Trump's dealings with now-fired FBI Director James Comey. House Speaker Paul Ryan cautions against "rushing to judgment."More >>
President Donald Trump's national security adviser says Trump didn't know where information that he shared with Russian officials came from.More >>
President Donald Trump's national security adviser says Trump didn't know where information that he shared with Russian officials came from.More >>
Bon Jovi entertains Fairleigh Dickinson grads, guests with surprise commencement performanceMore >>
Bon Jovi entertains Fairleigh Dickinson grads, guests with surprise commencement performanceMore >>
President Donald Trump's national security adviser said Tuesday that Trump's disclosures to Russian officials about activities by the Islamic State group were "wholly appropriate" and amounted to a routine sharing of information.More >>
President Donald Trump's national security adviser said Tuesday that Trump's disclosures to Russian officials about activities by the Islamic State group were "wholly appropriate" and amounted to a routine sharing of information.More >>
A Mexican immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation plans to left Friday after supporters say officials granted her a two-year reprieveMore >>
A Mexican immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation plans to left Friday after supporters say officials granted her a two-year reprieveMore >>
Brutalist-style buildings are being declared eyesores and slated for demolition in cities around the worldMore >>
Brutalist-style buildings are being declared eyesores and slated for demolition in cities around the worldMore >>
Acting director of the FBI has undermined White House explanations for the firing of his bossMore >>
Acting director of the FBI has undermined White House explanations for the firing of his bossMore >>
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee ThursdayMore >>
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee ThursdayMore >>
Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boyMore >>
Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boyMore >>
Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.More >>
Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.More >>