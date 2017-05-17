Toll bridge drivers upset, get late notices after paying tolls

Drivers say that Rivelink tolling systems sending late notices even after they've paid. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Some people using the new toll bridges are getting late notices with added fees even though they've paid the toll.

John Bunch has had it happen twice.

He got a late notice with a $5 fee tacked on but said he never received the first notice.

"I did go to the office in Jeffersonville," Bunch said. "Waited over an hour to be seen."

He worked it out with a representative but is frustrated it’s happened twice.

Riverlink spokesperson Mindy Peterson said the issue is likely about timing.

"There is no reason somebody should not have received a first notice," Peterson said. "If you want to put it in the mail, give yourself time."

After a bridge crossing, it's about 15 days before the first notice is sent in the mail. After that, there are about 30 days before a late notice comes.

If the first bill is paid via mail towards the end of that period, there's a chance the late notice and payment could cross in the mail. That's why

Riverlink recommends paying online or using a transponder.

"We just don't go there enough to warrant getting one," Bunch said. "We may have to get a transponder now."

Peterson said another solution is to look online where anyone can enter the invoice number to see the balance on the account.

"If you verify that payment, which is a quick thing to do online, and you have that second notice but you paid the first, it does not apply to you," Peterson said. "Toss it in the trash."

Bunch said he tried that but the system is confusing with multiple cars, showing one with an amount due and one overpaid.

"It's a little hard to interpret for the layman so to speak," he said.

Peterson said Riverlink is working a simple faster system but for now, it's best to call particularly in the mornings when wait times are short.

"We know that there is a lot of need on that end," she said. "There have been a lot of calls."

