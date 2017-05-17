Holy Cross honors Officer Nick Rodman with stuffed animal collection

Those who worked with Rodman said he collected stuffed animals to hand out in the community. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Holy Cross community partnered with Louisville Metro Police Department to honor fallen Officer Nick Rodman.

Holy Cross students collected hundreds of stuffed animals for LMPD on Wednesday. The school was Officer Rodman's alma mater.

Officer Rodman worked in the first division, and those who worked with him said he always kept stuffed animals in his car to hand out in the community.

The Holy Cross community said this is just one way they can keep the spirit of Officer Rodman alive in his passing.

"Our unit is a community policing unit, so we'll gather all these up and actually pass them out to different divisions," Officer Jason Mosely said. "Hopefully we can do it across the whole entire city, and everybody can take these out and pass them out all over the community to all the different kids."

Holy Cross will hold a fundraiser at the school benefiting the Rodman family on Saturday June 3. Admission is $15.00 and the event 21 and over.

