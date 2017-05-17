Holy Cross honors Officer Nick Rodman with stuffed animal collection

Officer Rodman worked in the first division, and those who worked with him said he always kept stuffed animals in his car to hand out in the community.More >>
Officer Rodman worked in the first division, and those who worked with him said he always kept stuffed animals in his car to hand out in the community.More >>
Jonathan Thomas Detwiler, 33, is accused of robbing a business before stealing a car and leading police on a chase.More >>
Jonathan Thomas Detwiler, 33, is accused of robbing a business before stealing a car and leading police on a chase.More >>
Grise-Owens said the Social Work Department Chair at Spalding University alerted all faculty in the social work school of a threat, except for three faculty members of color.More >>
Grise-Owens said the Social Work Department Chair at Spalding University alerted all faculty in the social work school of a threat, except for three faculty members of color.More >>
On the afternoon of May 17, 2012, two men died in a fatal shootout on South 32nd Street. As multiple police officers investigated and crowds of people gathered, a second brazen shooting happened yards away.More >>
On the afternoon of May 17, 2012, two men died in a fatal shootout on South 32nd Street. As multiple police officers investigated and crowds of people gathered, a second brazen shooting happened yards away.More >>
$27-million will be put towards major renovations at the career education center.More >>
$27-million will be put towards major renovations at the career education center.More >>