County Attorney and city leader at odds over case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A conflict of interest or politics as usual? That's what has Metro Council President David Yates fighting with the county's attorney.

Yates is suing the city alleging sexual abuse within LMPD's Youth Explorer Program and is asking for a 6-million dollar settlement. Now the County Attorney wants him off the case.

"This is just a really sad tactic," Yates told WAVE 3 News.

Yates said he's being used as a diversion.

"This is really about victims of sexual abuse and assault and it's about people in authority who failed to take action," Yates said.

Yates represents the victims of alleged sexual abuse while in LMPD's Explorer Program. Yates is also Louisville's Metro Council President. Because of those two roles, on Wednesday the County Attorney said he should be disqualified from the explorer case citing a conflict of interest.

"We will continue to fight and push forward until every individual who harmed these youth and every person in authority who failed to take appropriate action is held accountable," Yates said.

In court documents released Wednesday, the County Attorney also called into question how Yates came in contact with one alleged victim through Facebook. In the conversation, Yates apologizes for missing his call. The person identified as NC writes back that he never called. The conversation ends with Yates offering to have a confidential conversation. Yates told us victims can get nervous after starting the process of coming forward.

"I continue to get contacted by different victims by witnesses. A lot of times they leave messages, sometimes they don't," Yates said.

Yates told me he has worked extensively on cases of sexual abuse.

He also said he has another attorney on the case from his law firm and three other people also assisting.

