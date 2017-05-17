Jefferson County Coroner requests $60,000 to deal with increasing death rate

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The skyrocketing homicide rate combined with the city's heroin epidemic is overloading the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Barbara Wheatley Jones has asked the Louisville Metro Council for money to help deal with the onslaught of dead bodies.

In 2014, the coroner's office dealt with 4,700 deaths. That number increased by 200 in 2015. By 2016, it rose to 5400 and this year 6200 cases are expected.

This year's 49 homicide victims are included in those numbers and so are the two to three overdose deaths coroners see every day.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man shot on Taylor Blvd. dies

+ Robbery suspect chased by police crashes through little league baseball game

+ Student kicked out of school for Snapchat threat against kids with autism

Right now, the county leases four spaces in the state morgue but they average five bodies a day. The city has to pay a private company to store the extras.

Barbara Wheatley Jones asked the council for about $60 thousand to build a morgue and fund three additional deputy coroners to help speed up response time.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.