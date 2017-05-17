Reds Lose Fifth Straight

CHICAGO (AP) - Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber drove in two runs apiece, and the Chicago Cubs handed the sloppy Cincinnati Reds their season-high fifth straight loss with a 7-5 victory on Wednesday night.



Kyle Hendricks (3-2) pitched six effective innings and drove in a run as Chicago improved to 22-5 in its last 27 games against Cincinnati. Ben Zobrist reached three times with two hits and a walk in his return to the lineup after missing two games with lower back tightness.



Zack Cozart had three hits and two RBIs for Cincinnati, but Adam Duvall committed a big error in left field and the Reds missed a couple more plays on defense that led to productive innings for the Cubs. Cozart connected for a solo shot in the third that extended his Wrigley Field homer streak to five games, matching a record for any player at the iconic ballpark.



Cozart put Cincinnati in front with an RBI single in the first, but Chicago went ahead to stay with five runs in the second against Scott Feldman (2-4).

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

