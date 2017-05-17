Police: 'Coast to Coast' bank robber arrested in New York

NEW YORK (AP) - A man suspected of robbing banks in New York City and Los Angeles has been arrested.
Police say the man known as the "Coast to Coast Bandit," 50-year-old Jon Waulters, of Brooklyn, was arrested in New York Wednesday afternoon.
Police say he robbed a bank in Manhattan after leaving another nearby bank empty-handed. He was taken into custody a short time later.
The FBI says Waulters also is linked to a robbery in April at a bank on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.
In that crime, the robber presented a teller a note with threats involving a gun and a knife. Witnesses said he had a possible sunburn and was wearing a New York Yankees cap.
It's unclear if Waulters has an attorney who can comment on the robbery charges.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
