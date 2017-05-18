Griner has career-high 32 points, Phoenix tops Indiana 85-62

PHOENIX (AP) - Brittney Griner scored a career-high 32 points and had 10 rebounds and three blocks, Diana Taurasi added 13 points, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Indiana Fever 85-62 on Wednesday night.

Griner had 21 points and six rebounds in the first half to help Phoenix jump out to a 52-29 lead. She was 9 of 10 from the field in the half and finished 13 of 15. Taurasi grabbed six rebounds to become the first player in WNBA history with 7,000 points, 1,500 assists, and 1,500 boards.

Leilani Mitchell scored 11 points, and Danielle Robinson added 10 for Phoenix (1-1), which avoided starting consecutive seasons with two-straight losses. Mitchell had seven assists, Robinson added six, and the Mercury shot 51 percent.

Candice Dupree scored 14 points for Indiana (0-2) to pass Swin Cash for 14th place on the WNBA's career scoring list. Indiana was held to 35 percent shooting.

