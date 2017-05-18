Chris Cornell's death investigated as possible suicide; autopsy being performed

According to his representative, rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died at age 52.

According to his representative, rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died at age 52.

Detroit police say the death of rocker Chris Cornell, the lead singer of the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, is being investigated as a possible suicide.

Detroit police say the death of rocker Chris Cornell, the lead singer of the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, is being investigated as a possible suicide.

The Latest: Autopsy being conducted on body of Chris Cornell

The Latest: Autopsy being conducted on body of Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell, the lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave, died unexpectedly at 52. (Source: CNN)

Chris Cornell, left, and wife Vicky Karayiannis arrive at the U.S. premiere of "The Promise" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on April 12 in Los Angeles. Cornell has died at age 52. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

DETROIT (RNN) – Singer and songwriter Chris Cornell, a key figure in the 1990s grunge movement, died Wednesday night in Detroit, shortly after performing a show.

Detroit Police are investigating his death as a possible suicide, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

Police spokesman Michael Woody said the investigation is based on "basic things observed at the scene."

The Wayne County medical examiner's office is performing an autopsy on Cornell's body, and some information about the results is expected to be released later Thursday, the Associated Press said.

In a statement, his representative called the death “sudden and unexpected” and asked for privacy for Cornell’s family.

Soundgarden performed at the Fox Theatre Wednesday night, just hours before Cornell's death.

Their last number was a Led Zeppelin cover, "In My Time of Dying," according to CNN.

Cornell died at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel. A family friend found his body on the bathroom floor of his hotel room after his wife asked that Cornell be checked on.

Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success, earned multiple Grammys and wrote and performed the theme song for the James Bond movie “Casino Royale.”

The last song Cornell released, "The Promise," appeared in the 2017 movie of the same name starring Christian Bale.

Cornell was next expected to play in Rock on the Ridge in Columbus, OH, on Friday night.

Among those responding to the news is Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin, who called Cornell "incredibly talented."

RIP Chris Cornell

Incredibly Talented

Incredibly Young

Incredibly Missed. pic.twitter.com/pKNI4tKiXz — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 18, 2017

Dave Navarro of Jane's Addiction tweeted that he was stunned by the death.

SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP — Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) May 18, 2017

Soundgarden formed in 1984 and began generating major attention on the music scene by the early 1990s.

With Cornell as the lead singer, Kim Thayil as the guitarist and Hiro Yamamoto as the bassist, Soundgarden was a seminal band in the grunge movement, alongside contemporaries Pearl Jam and Nirvana.

The singles "Black Hole Sun" and "Spoonman" off the band's "Superunknown" album, which came out in 1994, earned them two Grammys.

The band broke up in 1997 but later reformed.

Cornell and Eddie Vedder, the lead singer of Pearl Jam, reportedly good friends, appeared Temple of the Dog together. The group formed in 1990 and released one album in tribute to Andrew Wood, the lead singer of Mother Love Bone, who died of a heroin overdose that year.

Temple of the Dog is best known for the hit song, "Hunger Strike," which featured Cornell and Vedder on vocals.

Before returning to Soundgarden, Cornell formed the band Audioslave in 2001 with three former members of Rage Against the Machine. Featuring the Grammy-nominated "Like a Stone," the band's debut album achieved triple platinum status.

Cornell left the band in 2007 amid reports that he was unhappy with the financial arrangements.

Both Soundgarden and Audioslave have returned to the music scene in recent years, with Cornell still in the lead.

Soundgarden reformed in 2010, releasing a new album the following year.

The Soundgarden song, "Live to Rise," appeared in the 2012 superhero blockbuster, "The Avengers."

Audioslave reunited in January 2017 to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Cornell also had a successful solo career, producing five albums, and worked on movie soundtracks. With "You Know My Name," featured in "Casino Royale," he was the first male American artist to write and perform the theme song for a James Bond movie.

Born in Seattle in 1964, Cornell is survived by his wife Vicky Karayiannis, with whom he has two children, ages 11 and 12. He is also survived by his 16-year-old daughter from a previous marriage.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.