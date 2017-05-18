Representative: Rocker Chris Cornell has died at age 52 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Representative: Rocker Chris Cornell has died at age 52

By NEKESA MUMBI MOODY
AP Entertainment Writer

According to his representative, rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died at age 52.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Brian Bumbery says Cornell died Wednesday night in Detroit.

Bumbery called the death "sudden and unexpected" and said his wife and family were shocked by it. The statement said the family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause and asked for privacy.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

