Latest Indiana sports

COLTS-MACK

Indianapolis Colts sign 4th-round draft pick Marlon Mack

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have signed fourth-round draft pick Marlon Mack.

The Colts announced the move Wednesday.

The former South Florida running back finished his career as the school's career rushing leader. He ran for 3,609 yards and 32 touchdowns in his college career and earned first-team all-American Athletic Conference honors each of his last three seasons.

He ran for 1,187 yards and 15 touchdowns while gaining 6.8 yards per carry last season. He also caught 28 passes for 227 yards.

His 198 career points at USF rank third in school history and are the most by a non-kicker.

The Colts selected the 5-foot-11, 213-pound Mack with the 143rd overall pick. The Colts have signed five of their eight draft picks.

INDY 500-TOP SPEEDS

Ed Carpenter fastest on 3rd day of Indy 500 practice

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Ed Carpenter turned the fastest lap by hitting 222.894 mph on the third day of Indianapolis 500 practice Wednesday.

Scott Dixon, the 2008 Indy 500 winner and fastest Honda driver, was second at 222.599. JR Hildebrand was third at 220.553.

Carpenter and Hildebrand both drive Chevrolet-powered car.

Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso was fourth at 219.533.

Speeds were down for the second straight day and were the lowest since Marco Andretti hit 226 on Monday. Warm and windy conditions limited the number of laps and time spent on the track as teams prepare for qualifying this weekend for the May 28 race.

FEVER-MERCURY

Griner has career-high 32 points, Phoenix tops Indiana 85-62

PHOENIX (AP) - Brittney Griner scored a career-high 32 points and had 10 rebounds and three blocks, Diana Taurasi added 13 points, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Indiana Fever 85-62 on Wednesday night.

Griner had 21 points and six rebounds in the first half to help Phoenix jump out to a 52-29 lead. She was 9 of 10 from the field in the half and finished 13 of 15. Taurasi grabbed six rebounds to become the first player in WNBA history with 7,000 points, 1,500 assists, and 1,500 boards.

Leilani Mitchell scored 11 points, and Danielle Robinson added 10 for Phoenix (1-1), which avoided starting consecutive seasons with two-straight losses. Mitchell had seven assists, Robinson added six, and the Mercury shot 51 percent.

Candice Dupree scored 14 points for Indiana (0-2) to pass Swin Cash for 14th place on the WNBA's career scoring list. Indiana was held to 35 percent shooting.

MLS-RAPIDS-FIRE

Nemanja Nikolic scores twice, Fire beat Rapids 3-0

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) - Nemanja Nikolic scored two goals, Michael de Leeuw had two assists and the Chicago Fire beat the Colorado Rapids 3-0 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight home victory.

Nikolic had his ninth and 10th goals of the season to break a tie with Houston's Eric Torres for the MLS lead. The Fire (5-3-3) are unbeaten in their last nine at home and hold a 21-8 scoring advantage during that span.

Nikolic opened the scoring in the 15th minute, putting through a header from the penalty spot. David Accam then found net for fifth time, burying a loose ball in the 57th minute. Nikolic added the exclamation point in the 74th minute, taking advantage of de Leeuw's fast-break opportunity. De Leeuw pushed the ball behind the Colorado defense, then found a streaking Nikolic for the goal.

Shkelzen Gashi had an opportunity for the Rapids (2-7-1) in the 72nd minute, but his shot was saved by Matt Lampson.

NOTRE DAME-COACH

Notre Dame parts ways with men's golf coach Jim Kubinski

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Jim Kubinksi will not return for a 14th season as men's golf coach at Notre Dame.

Athletic director Jack Swarbrick says the team has not met expectations in recent years.

Kubinski was just the sixth head coach in the history of the program that began play in 1929-30, won an NCAA title in 1944 and made 37 trips to NCAA postseason competition. Under Kubinski, Notre Dame won four Big East Conference championships, but none since 2012.

Notre Dame finished seventh in its first ACC championship 2014, then finished 11th and 10th the last two years.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.