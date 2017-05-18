3 men wanted for multi-county crime spree in Indiana

There are no reports of injuries. (Source: Indiana State Police)

The men held up Knights Inn in Seymour about 2:30 a.m. Thursday. (Source: Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - Three men considered armed and dangerous are wanted by police in Indiana after a carjacking in an Indianapolis suburb and armed robberies in Columbus and Seymour.

Columbus police said the suspects bailed out of a stolen Hummer H2 in Indy about 3:30 a.m. Thursday after a multi-county police pursuit along northbound Interstate 65. They haven't been seen since.

WTHR-TV, Indianapolis' NBC affiliate, reported the carjacking happened late Wednesday night in Clermont, Indiana and was followed by the armed robbery of a hotel in Seymour and a convenience store in Columbus. Surveillance images provided by Indiana State Police showed the men holding up Knights Inn in Seymour at 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police from Columbus, Greenwood and Whiteland, along with Indiana State Police, began pursuing the men at some point after one of the robberies.

Police said officers used stop sticks to slow the stolen SUV near Whiteland, and the driver got off I-65 at County Line Road in Indianapolis. The suspects eventually ditched the Hummer at an apartment complex on Madison Avenue in Indy and ran away.

Police have been actively searching the area near the apartment building and said they have recovered one handgun at the scene.

The owner of the Hummer told WTHR that two men threatened him at gunpoint Wednesday night at a gas station in Clermont and took off with his vehicle.

One of the suspects is described by police as a white male who's about 6' tall and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt or jacket and a black face mask.

A second suspect is described as a black male who's about 5'7" to 5'9" tall. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants, white tennis shoes and a red knit hat.

The third suspect is a black male who's between 5'5" and 5'7" tall. He was wearing all black, a knit hat with red and white stripes, and gloves with red stripes.

Anyone who sees them should call 911 immediately.

