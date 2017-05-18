1 killed in Graves County, KY crash

One person has died after a crash in Graves County, Kentucky.

According to the Graves County Deputy Brent Madding, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17.

Madding said 82-year-old Bobby Mohler of Hickory, Ky. was driving north on State Route 131 when witnesses said the SUV began to swerve.

It left the road and flipped approximately three times before it came to rest on its top.

Mohler died at the scene.

His passenger, Jason Mohler, 45, of Hickory, was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. He is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

