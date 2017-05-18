United Express flight from Toronto makes unscheduled landing in Louisville, blows tire

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A United Express flight 6073 from Toronto to Houston blew a tire during an unscheduled landing at Louisville International Airport Thursday morning after an in-flight mechanical issue, a spokeswoman for Louisville Regional Airport Authority said.

Live aerials from Air 3 showed all the tires on both main gears were flat.

Airport Authority spokeswoman Natalie Chaudoin said the plane is disabled on the west runway, which is now closed. There is no impact to flights, which are being rerouted to the east runway. Chaudoin was uncertain how long it would take to reopen the west runway.

Chaudoin said 77 people were aboard the plane, including crew members. Passengers were being taken to the terminal to make arrangements with the airline for travel. Everyone pre-cleared customs in Toronto, she said.

The incident happened at 9:35 am.

This story will be updated.

