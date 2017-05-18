WADA looks for power to sanction cheating countries, sports

By EDDIE PELLSAP National Writer

MONTREAL (AP) - The World Anti-Doping Agency has approved fast-tracking new rules that would allow for sanctions of national Olympic committees and international sports federations in much the same way athletes are penalized for violating anti-doping rules.

WADA's foundation board voted on a plan Thursday that will attempt to get the rules in place in time for next year's Winter Olympics, as opposed to waiting until the next WADA code revisions go into effect in 2021.

It's an unusually urgent move sparked by doping scandals in Russia and the International Olympic Committee's decision last year to ignore WADA's recommendation that the entire Russian Olympic team be banned from the Rio Olympics.

If the changes are approved, the IOC and all WADA signatories would have to adhere to a new system of sanctions, subject to appeals.

