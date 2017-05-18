Victims of PRP, Taylor Berry homicides identified

Tuesday night's shooting happened in the 3300 block of Taylor Boulevard. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The victims of two separate homicides that happened on the same day in Louisville have been identified.

A deputy Jefferson County coroner said 23-year-old Austin Borders died of a single gunshot wound Tuesday morning in what police call a murder-suicide attempt.

Barry Barger is charged with murder in Borders' death. Police said Barger told them he shot and killed Borders and then shot himself in the head at a home in the 7400 block of Ronan Drive in Pleasure Ridge Park.

The coroner's office also said David Everly, 51, died Tuesday night of multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in the 3300 block of Taylor Boulevard.

No one has been arrested in his death

