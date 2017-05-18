Overturned semi causing intermittent closure of I-65 N between Upton, Sonora

UPTON, KY (WAVE) - An overturned semi is causing traffic trouble on Interstate 65 south of Elizabethtown.

The northbound right lane of I-65 near mile marker 78 between Upton and Sonora is blocked, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said. Intermittent closures of all lanes will be required to remove the semi.

Drivers are cautioned to slow down upon approaching the area and be prepared to possibly stop.

