UPDATE: Overturned semi on I-65 N between Upton, Sonora cleared

UPTON, KY (WAVE) - An overturned semi that caused traffic trouble Thursday on Interstate 65 south of Elizabethtown has been removed.

The northbound right lane of I-65 near mile marker 78 between Upton and Sonora were blocked, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said. Intermittent closures of all lanes were required to remove the semi.

Drivers were cautioned to slow down upon approaching the area and be prepared to possibly stop.

