State audit finds issue with timely lease payment for KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - State Auditor Mike Harmon blamed both the University of Louisville and the Louisville Arena Authority for not properly completing the annual payment for use of the KFC Yum! Center.

The results of a financial statement audit of the Louisville Arena Authority found issues with the lease payment from the University of Louisville being made on time.

According to a release by Harmon's office, "the single finding in the financial statement audit relates to the failure to timely finalize the annual payment under a lease agreement between LAA and the University of Louisville Athletics Association (ULAA), which sets forth the revenue-sharing arrangements between the two parties."

The report says the payment was to be calculated by April 20 each year and the payment made by April 30. When auditors reviewed the years 2016 and 2017, they found the calculations and the payments were not completed until after the deadlines had passed. The report blames the delay on "ULAA and LAA for not providing information to each other in a timely manner."

The audit goes on to say the delay has caused "an increased risk of undetected errors in the calculation and cash flow problems for LAA."

Recommendations in the audit say LAA, ULAA, and other third parties need better coordination to ensure the deadlines are met.

The audit was begun in January at the request of the Capital Projects and Bond Oversight Committee. The auditor's office will present the details of the audit, plus additional observations related to the Arena Authority and UofL Athletics Association, to the committee June 20 in Frankfort.

