Senate chairman: Flynn has not responded to subpoena

The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.More >>
The Justice Department's appointment of Mueller follows weeks of questions about its independence from the White House and comes two months after Attorney General Jeff Sessions had to recuse himself because of his own undisclosed Russian contacts during the campaign.More >>
Some lawmakers are accusing the president of obstruction of justice after revelations the FBI director wrote a memo saying Donald Trump asked him to end a probe into a former aide.More >>
A top Utah state lawmaker says that U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz is expected to leave office by the end of June.More >>
Trump has said he could name a candidate by the end of the week, before he departs Friday afternoon on his first overseas trip as president.More >>
North Korea's ballistic missile program includes weapons that can reach many U.S, military installations in the Pacific Ocean.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to build a wall on the border with Mexico. He has said no one can build a wall better than him. He'll have to do better than these famous walls to make that promise a reality.More >>
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.More >>
This graphic tracks President Donald Trump's visits to his "winter White House" in Palm Beach, Florida.More >>
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
One in five unauthorized immigrants live in New York City and Los Angeles, according to Pew Research.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency commissioned photos to document the state of the environment when it was formed in 1970.More >>
The countries the Trump administration banned refuges from does not include countries where he has business ties.More >>
Protesters gathered across the nation in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that detained and deported immigrants and refugees.More >>
As the Republican nominee, Donald Trump listed 21 conservatives from which he would choose to replace late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.More >>
