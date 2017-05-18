Several injured, 1 dead after speeding vehicle drives into Times Square

A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 others.

This tilted red sedan drove into a crowded Times Square injuring several and killing one. (Source: CNN)

NEW YORK CITY (RNN) - Several people were injured and one was killed when a speeding car drove through Times Square on Thursday around lunch time.

Besides the one fatality, roughly 20 people were treated for injuries according to the New York City Fire Department. Their condition is unknown, but many were carted off on stretchers.

An official told the Associated Press that the incident was not being linked to terrorism. Another unnamed official told The New York Times that the male driver has a history of DWI arrests and appeared to be intoxicated. The driver of the red sedan was taken into custody and tested for alcohol.

The vehicle drove against traffic and onto the sidewalk when it struck the pedestrian. It was stopped after crashing into a pole on 45th Street and Broadway, where it lied with two of its wheels in the air.

The New York City Police placed Times Square on lockdown.

#FDNY confirms updated patient count at Times Square motor vehicle incident - 19 injuries, 1 fatality — FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017

