Power surge damages freezers at New Albany Kroger; frozen food discarded

Signs notified customers that frozen food items were temporarily out of stock following the power surge. (Source: Danielle Grady/News and Tribune)

Frozen food items lined the store's aisles after the power surge. (Source: Danielle Grady/News and Tribune)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Workers disposed of all perishable food items in the frozen food section of a New Albany Kroger Thursday morning after an overnight power surge left the freezers inoperable, according to a report in the News and Tribune, a WAVE 3 News partner.

The incident at the Kroger located at 200 New Albany Plaza off State Street affected only the freezer section of the store, Kroger spokeswoman Karen Thornton said.

Shopping carts full of frozen food lined the store's aisles. All of it was being discarded.

"The main thing is, food safety is a number one concern for our customers," Thornton told the News and Tribune. "We don't want to take a chance. That's why we disposed of it."

Crews are working to repair the freezers, Thornton said. They will be tested before they are restocked. Thornton was unsure how long the repair process would take.

