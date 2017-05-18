Josef Newgarden crashes during Indy 500 practice

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Josef Newgarden crashed during Indianapolis 500 practice Thursday.

Newgarden, who signed to drive for Roger Penske in October, lost control and spun into the Turn 1 wall before climbing out of the car and walking to a nearby SUV and taken to the track's medical center where he was checked and cleared.

It was just the second wreck at Indianapolis Motor Speedway since practice began Monday when rookie Jack Harvey made contact with the Turn 2 wall.

Teams are preparing for this weekend's qualifying runs. The race is scheduled for May 28.

More AP auto racing: http://racing.ap.org

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.