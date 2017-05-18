Man suspected in business robberies arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man wanted for the robberies of two business was arrested at a third store.

The first robbery happened May 16 when a man with a mask over his face demanded money from an employee at Beverage warehouse, 3327 Bardstown Road. The same person later robbed a Thorntons store at 4516 Poplar Level Road. During both robberies, police said the man had his hand in his pocket and indicated that he had a gun.

Louisville Metro police say they found the man, Paul Michael Jones, 38, of Louisville, at the Circle K at 5000 Shepherdsville road. Jones was wearing the same clothing the suspect in the earlier robberies had on. Loose cash and cartons of Newport cigarettes taken during one of the earlier robberies were found inside the car.

Jones is charged with two counts of robbery, one count of criminal mischief and one count of terroristic threatening. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $100,000 cash bond.

