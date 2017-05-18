Organized crime charge filed against man in theft of iPads

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The theft of electronics from a store has led to the arrest of a man on charges of robbery and engaging in organized crime.

Ronald G. Combs, 25, of Louisville, was taken into custody May 17 by Louisville Metro police.

On April 25, an arrest warrant says Combs and two others went to the Walmart at 10400 Dixie Highway in Valley Station and asked to purchase three iPads. When the clerk went to ring up the purchase, Combs and his companions grabbed the iPads from the clerk and ran from the store, according to the warrant.

An arrest report for engaging in organized crime charge says Combs and others have taken six iPads from retail stores in Jefferson County.

