Two men arrested after fight on Big Four Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - Two men are arrested for fighting on the Big Four Bridge.

Just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, security officers were told by visitors at the park that someone had displayed a gun during a fight on the bridge, according to a police report.

Jeffersonville Police officers, along with Louisville Metro Police, located two groups of subjects. Two men were arrested after an investigation.

Deonte Rhodes, 20 of Louisville, was charged with battery and felony robbery.

Xzaivyon Ramseur, 21 of New Albany, was charged with pointing a firearm.

