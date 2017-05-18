North Hardin High changes graduation location because of rain

Rain is expected during graduation time on Friday. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - North Hardin High School has changed its graduation location because of weather.

The ceremony was originally scheduled to be at Ray Storey Stadium on the North Hardin campus Friday.

It is now expected to take place at Central Hardin High School at 7 p.m. Friday, according to a Hardin County Schools spokesman.

Central Hardin High School is located at 3040 Leitchfield Road in Cecilia.

