Owensboro man jailed on drug trafficking charges

Posted by Samantha Johnson
Dennis Stephens (Source: Daviess County Detention Center) Dennis Stephens (Source: Daviess County Detention Center)
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

An Owensboro man is in jail facing drug trafficking charges.

Kentucky State Police said they pulled over 44-year-old Dennis Stephens Wednesday on 4th Street. He is facing trafficking cocaine and marijuana charges and several traffic violations.

He is in the Daviess County Jail.

