High-speed chase suspect ID'd; owner of stolen truck reacts to crash

Nobody was seriously injured, including an officer whose vehicle was among the vehicles struck. (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A high-speed chase ended in a violent crash near the Watterson Expressway on Thursday.

LMPD officers tried to stop Stuart Timmonds, 34, who was driving a stolen pickup truck at 2413 Rowan Street at about 2:15 p.m.

An LMPD spokeswoman said in a statement to the media that Timmonds "was wanted in connection with prior charges for an escape warrant, receiving stolen property, fleeing and evading and wanton endangerment."

During the 40-minute pursuit, Timmonds led police through several neighborhoods before he got off the Watterson and moments later crashed into two vehicles near the intersection of Southern Parkway and Southern Heights just before 3 p.m. Nobody was seriously injured, including an officer whose vehicle was among the vehicles struck.

"He had to slow down to negotiate the intersection," LMPD spokesman Maj. Ray Harper said at the crash scene Thursday. "It's dangerous; luckily no one was seriously injured."

A host of officers quickly converged on Timmonds, pointed their guns at him and then tackled him. He was led away in handcuffs and many charges are now pending against him.

Harper also said Timmonds had a run-in with officers just a few days ago.

"He did ram a police unit (Thursday)," Harper said. "It’s the second time in five or six days he's rammed a police officer. (We) had an officer who was rammed at I-264 and Taylor (Boulevard) in attempt to get away."

Harper added that Timmonds put up a fight at first. Investigators are trying to confirm whether he was intoxicated and whether he had any weapons in the truck.

The man who owns the truck told WAVE 3 News' Jobina Fortson that it was stolen on Sunday when he had stopped at a convenience store to pick up ice ahead of a fishing trip. Eric Gathright Sr. said he hadn't seen the truck in four days until he saw the chase playing out on WAVE 3 News. He also said he had recently canceled insurance on it, so he's on the hook to pay for the damages.

