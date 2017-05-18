High-speed chase was suspect's second run-in with LMPD in last few days

This is the truck the driver was in during a high-speed chase with police. (Source: Jobina Fortson/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A high-speed chase ended in a violent crash near the Watterson Expressway on Thursday.

LMPD officers tried to stop a man driving a pickup truck that may have been stolen. The stop took place at 2413 Rowan Street. An LMPD spokeswoman said in a statement to the media that the man, who has not been identified, "was wanted in connection with prior charges for an escape warrant, receiving stolen property, fleeing and evading and wanton endangerment."

During the 40-minute pursuit, he led police through several neighborhoods before he got off the Watterson and moments later crashed into two vehicles near the intersection of Southern Parkway and Southern Heights just before 3 p.m. Nobody was seriously injured, including an officer whose vehicle was among the vehicles struck.

"He had to slow down to negotiate the intersection," LMPD spokesman Maj. Ray Harper said at the crash scene Thursday. "It's dangerous; luckily no one was seriously injured."

A host of officers quickly converged on the man, pointed their guns at him and then tackled him. He was led away in handcuffs and many charges are now pending against him.

Harper also said the man had a run-in with officers just a few days ago.

"He did ram a police unit (Thursday)," Harper said. "It’s the second time in five or six days he's rammed a police officer. (We) had an officer who was rammed at I-264 and Taylor (Boulevard) in attempt to get away."

Harper added that the suspect put up a fight at first. Investigators are trying to confirm whether the man was intoxicated and whether he had any weapons in the truck.

