Vandalism under investigation at North Oldham High School

Crews are still working to remove the vulgar images from the building. (Source: Oldham County Public Schools)

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - A case of vandalism is being investigated at North Oldham High School, after vulgar images were drawn on the building.

The vandalism happened either late Wednesday or early Thursday, and was discovered Thursday morning, according to Lori McDowell, spokesperson for Oldham County Public Schools.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

Crews are still working to remove the drawings from the top of the building.

Administrators are continuing to review surveillance camera footage, according to McDowell.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.